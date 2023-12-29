UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

CI stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $334.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

