UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 7,051 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

SRE opened at $74.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

