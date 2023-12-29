Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on UBSFY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

