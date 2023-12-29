Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 201.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 177.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,917 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 85,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $63.14 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.