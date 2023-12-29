TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TRX opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $107.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

