Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $379.60 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

