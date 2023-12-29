TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.44.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
