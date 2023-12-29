Traders Purchase Large Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.68.

Separately, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVLO

About Evelo Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.