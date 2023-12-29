Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 2,354 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

