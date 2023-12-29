Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 2,354 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Fortuna Silver Mines
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.20.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortuna Silver Mines
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.