Traders Purchase High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $76,802,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $47,584,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.6 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -130.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.