ToughBuilt Industries Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 2nd (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, January 2nd. The 1-65 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 2nd.
ToughBuilt Industries Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of TBLT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.41.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.20. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 199.83% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
