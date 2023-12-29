ToughBuilt Industries Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 2nd (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, January 2nd. The 1-65 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TBLT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.41.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.20. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 199.83% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

