Toro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. Toro has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

