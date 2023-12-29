Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.42.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

TSE:TXG opened at C$14.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.05. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$214.79 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3083333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

