TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.60.

TKO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:TKO opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.01.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,391,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $882,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $605,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,161,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

