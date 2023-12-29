Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) versus Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tingo Group and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00

Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 288.13%. Given Real Good Food’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $2.53 billion 0.06 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Real Good Food $141.59 million 0.35 -$10.98 million ($2.07) -0.71

This table compares Tingo Group and Real Good Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Real Good Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tingo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 10.99% 43.63% 16.04% Real Good Food -9.71% N/A -0.44%

Risk and Volatility

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Good Food has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Real Good Food shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Real Good Food on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

