TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

