The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,633 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 159,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 319,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,469 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 45,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.