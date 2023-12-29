The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $312.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.11.

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

