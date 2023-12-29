The Sage Group plc (SGPYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on February 23rd

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5975 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 980 ($12.45) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

