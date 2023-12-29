The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $34,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Progressive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 33,009 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 42,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

NYSE:PGR opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average of $142.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

