The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Director Acquires $14,040.00 in Stock

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) Director Luis M. Viceira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HYB opened at $7.06 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This is a boost from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

