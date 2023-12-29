The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Director Acquires $14,040.00 in Stock

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) Director Luis M. Viceira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of HYB opened at $7.06 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.
The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This is a boost from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
