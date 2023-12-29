The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $347.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

