The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $386.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $387.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

