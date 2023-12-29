The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $13.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $164,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $844,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,666 shares of company stock worth $17,042,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.