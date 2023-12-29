The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 76.37% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

