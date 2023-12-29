The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

