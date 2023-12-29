The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

