TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price target on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.65.

TFII opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17. TFI International has a 12-month low of $98.61 and a 12-month high of $138.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. TFI International’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

