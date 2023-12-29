Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $194.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $168.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.14. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $362,584.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,898.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

