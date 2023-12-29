TerraClassicUSD One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.91 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $293.23 million and approximately $24.91 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00097611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005463 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,780,338,507 coins and its circulating supply is 8,972,279,652 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

