Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Terns Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TERN opened at $6.86 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $423.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -1.01.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Terns Pharmaceuticals
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.