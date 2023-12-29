Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,642,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,117 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,862 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 997,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

TERN opened at $6.86 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $423.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -1.01.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

