Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.95 on Friday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,668 shares of company stock worth $1,377,367. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

