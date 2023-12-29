TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $112.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

