TD Securities Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$84.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.29.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$71.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$48.82 and a 52 week high of C$74.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.48.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

