Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (TARS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $686.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.86. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $28,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $81,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,567 shares of company stock worth $1,263,188. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,129,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,093,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.