Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (TARS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.31) EPS.

TARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $28,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $28,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,188 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after buying an additional 332,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after buying an additional 316,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

