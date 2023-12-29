Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Target by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 80,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 11.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

