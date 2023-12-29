Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 67,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 246,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 73.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

TAK opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

