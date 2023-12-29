T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,205 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $158.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

