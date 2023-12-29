Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Acquires $3,999,998.34 in Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 904,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,786,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $151.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

