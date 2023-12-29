Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNV. Raymond James reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNV opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 3,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $73,756.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,862,652. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,143 shares of company stock worth $216,893. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.