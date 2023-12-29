Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SDPI opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

