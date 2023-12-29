Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SPH opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $941,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,538 shares of company stock worth $402,078. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPH. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.