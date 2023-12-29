Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUFR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 881.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 158.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BUFR opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

