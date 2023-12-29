Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $240.75 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

