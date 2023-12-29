Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $632,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

