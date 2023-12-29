Stratasys’ (SSYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.43. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

