StockNews.com Upgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to “Strong-Buy”

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

