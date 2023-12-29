StockNews.com Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to “Buy”

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal stock opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

