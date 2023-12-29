StockNews.com Upgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Buy

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

EDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:EDU opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $83.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

